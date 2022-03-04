Financial Analysis: Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) versus Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED)

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) and Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

This table compares Quipt Home Medical and Ra Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quipt Home Medical -8.86% -4.36% -2.17% Ra Medical Systems -813.96% -163.48% -112.51%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Quipt Home Medical and Ra Medical Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quipt Home Medical 0 0 7 0 3.00 Ra Medical Systems 0 1 1 0 2.50

Quipt Home Medical presently has a consensus target price of $10.58, indicating a potential upside of 142.18%. Ra Medical Systems has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,566.67%. Given Ra Medical Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ra Medical Systems is more favorable than Quipt Home Medical.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Quipt Home Medical and Ra Medical Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quipt Home Medical $102.35 million 1.43 -$6.17 million ($0.32) -13.66 Ra Medical Systems $4.41 million 0.72 -$36.04 million ($8.04) -0.06

Quipt Home Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Ra Medical Systems. Quipt Home Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ra Medical Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.4% of Quipt Home Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Ra Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Ra Medical Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Quipt Home Medical beats Ra Medical Systems on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quipt Home Medical (Get Rating)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment. The company was formerly known as Protech Home Medical Corp. and changed its name to Quipt Home Medical Corp. in May 2021. Quipt Home Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilder, Kentucky.

About Ra Medical Systems (Get Rating)

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development and commercialization of excimer lasers for the treatment of dermatologic and cardiovascular diseases. The firm’s product, Pharos, is used for the treatment of difficult-to-treat, chronic diseases including psoriasis and vitiligo. It operates through the following segments: Dermatology and Vascular. The company was founded by Dean Irwin and Melissa Burstein on September 4, 2002 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.