Financial Analysis: Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) vs. IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) and Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares IRIDEX and Vaso’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRIDEX -5.81% -25.04% -13.35% Vaso 5.68% 64.14% 8.46%

IRIDEX has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaso has a beta of 3.15, suggesting that its stock price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.1% of IRIDEX shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of IRIDEX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.6% of Vaso shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for IRIDEX and Vaso, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IRIDEX 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vaso 0 0 0 0 N/A

IRIDEX currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 146.64%. Given IRIDEX’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IRIDEX is more favorable than Vaso.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IRIDEX and Vaso’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRIDEX $36.35 million 1.94 -$6.33 million ($0.20) -22.30 Vaso $69.85 million 0.18 $360,000.00 $0.02 3.50

Vaso has higher revenue and earnings than IRIDEX. IRIDEX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vaso, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vaso beats IRIDEX on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

IRIDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A. Boutacoff, David M. Buzawa and James L. Donovan in February 1989 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Vaso Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services. This segment offers managed diagnostic imaging applications, managed network infrastructure, managed network transport, and managed security services. The Professional Sales Service segment principally focuses on the sale of healthcare capital equipment for General Electric Healthcare (GEHC) into the health provider middle market. Its offerings include GEHC diagnostic imaging capital equipment, GEHC service agreements, GEHC training, and GEHC and third-party financial services. The Equipment segment primarily focuses on the design, manufacture, sale, and service of proprietary medical devices. This segment provides Biox series Holter monitors and ambulatory blood pressure recorders; ARCS series analysis, reporting, and communication software for ECG and blood pressure; MobiCare multi-parameter wireless vital-sign monitoring systems; and Enhanced External Counterpulsation therapy systems that are used for non-invasive, outpatient treatment of ischemic heart disease, as well as in-service training support. The company was formerly known as Vasomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Vaso Corporation in November 2016. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Plainview, New York.

