Financial Comparison: MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) versus Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) and Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

This table compares MACOM Technology Solutions and Semtech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MACOM Technology Solutions 30.06% 26.84% 10.91% Semtech 14.90% 15.97% 10.34%

MACOM Technology Solutions has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semtech has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MACOM Technology Solutions and Semtech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MACOM Technology Solutions 0 1 6 0 2.86 Semtech 0 2 8 0 2.80

MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $83.67, suggesting a potential upside of 42.46%. Semtech has a consensus price target of $85.90, suggesting a potential upside of 28.63%. Given MACOM Technology Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe MACOM Technology Solutions is more favorable than Semtech.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.9% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of Semtech shares are held by institutional investors. 28.3% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Semtech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MACOM Technology Solutions and Semtech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MACOM Technology Solutions $606.92 million 6.74 $37.97 million $2.61 22.50 Semtech $595.12 million 7.23 $59.90 million $1.63 40.97

Semtech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MACOM Technology Solutions. MACOM Technology Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semtech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MACOM Technology Solutions beats Semtech on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MACOM Technology Solutions (Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

About Semtech (Get Rating)

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing. It offers signal integrity, protection, wireless and sensing, and power and high-reliability products. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, CA.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.