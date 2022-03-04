Financial Contrast: Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) vs. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

75.9% of Prelude Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.4% of Prelude Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 54.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Prelude Therapeutics and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prelude Therapeutics N/A N/A -$56.93 million ($2.16) -3.72 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals $38.54 million 17.62 -$157.92 million ($2.30) -4.29

Prelude Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prelude Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Prelude Therapeutics and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prelude Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Prelude Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 422.39%. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $30.67, suggesting a potential upside of 211.02%. Given Prelude Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Prelude Therapeutics is more favorable than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Prelude Therapeutics and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prelude Therapeutics N/A -32.33% -30.81% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals N/A -69.76% -58.71%

Risk and Volatility

Prelude Therapeutics has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Prelude Therapeutics beats Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas. The company is also developing PRT1419, a potent and selective inhibitor of the anti-apoptotic protein; PRT2527, a potent inhibitor of CDK9 that exhibits high kinome selectivity; PRT-SCA2, which is in preclinical stage for multiple genomically selected cancers; and PRT-K4 that is in preclinical stage for solid tumors. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404. The company was founded by Sanj K. Patel, Stephen Frank Mahoney, Krisha S. Mahoney, Thomas W. Beetham, Christopher Heberlig, Carsten Boess, Rasmus Holm-Jorgensen, Gregory Alex Grabowksi, Aaron Isadore Young, Eben P. Tessari, Jennifer Lynne Mason and Mickenzie Elizabeth Gallagher in July 2015 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.