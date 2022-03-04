Financial Review: F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) & Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI)

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) and Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get F.N.B. alerts:

This table compares F.N.B. and Pioneer Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F.N.B. 30.30% 8.23% 1.05% Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

F.N.B. pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Pioneer Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. F.N.B. pays out 39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

F.N.B. has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Bankshares has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.8% of F.N.B. shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of F.N.B. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Pioneer Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for F.N.B. and Pioneer Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score F.N.B. 0 2 4 0 2.67 Pioneer Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

F.N.B. currently has a consensus target price of $13.24, indicating a potential upside of 1.17%. Given F.N.B.’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe F.N.B. is more favorable than Pioneer Bankshares.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares F.N.B. and Pioneer Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio F.N.B. $1.34 billion 3.13 $405.00 million $1.23 10.64 Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

F.N.B. has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Bankshares.

Summary

F.N.B. beats Pioneer Bankshares on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About F.N.B. (Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services. The Wealth Management segment delivers wealth management services to individuals, corporations and retirement funds, as well as existing customers of community banking. The Insurance segment is a full-service insurance brokerage agency offering lines of commercial and personal insurance through major carriers. The Other segment offers mezzanine financing options for small to medium-sized businesses that need financial assistance beyond the parameters of typical commercial bank lending products. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

About Pioneer Bankshares (Get Rating)

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company Pioneer Bank. The Pioneer Bank engages in the general commercial banking business. It offers banking and related financial services focuses primarily towards serving individual consumers, small to medium size commercial business, and the professional community. The company also accepts deposits, makes consumer and commercial loans. Pioneer Bankshares was founded on November 4, 1983 and is headquartered in Stanley, VA.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.