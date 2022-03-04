First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FHB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Hawaiian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Compass Point downgraded First Hawaiian from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.20.

FHB stock opened at $28.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.11. First Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $31.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.16.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $178.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 61,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

