First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Position Boosted by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 2,167.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 521,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 498,298 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $8,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $473,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter worth about $178,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 2.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,144,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,647,000 after buying an additional 32,421 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 11.9% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 249,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,068,000 after buying an additional 26,620 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 12.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,284,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,924,000 after buying an additional 144,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHN opened at $23.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $24.24.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Several research analysts have commented on FHN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Hovde Group lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

