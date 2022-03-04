First Mercantile Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 312.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $193.16 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.57 and a 12 month high of $343.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.02. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VEEV. Bank of America downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.79.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

