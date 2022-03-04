First Mercantile Trust Co. Cuts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in PepsiCo by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 255,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,806,000 after acquiring an additional 28,176 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,495,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 186,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 270,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. Argus raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $163.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.78. The firm has a market cap of $225.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $177.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

