First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $748.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $561.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $605.08 and its 200 day moving average is $678.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $100.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $549.59 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

