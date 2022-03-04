First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $3.46 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,842 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.5% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $486.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $457.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $332.67 and a 52 week high of $509.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $476.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $450.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

