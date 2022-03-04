First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $322,000 Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 434.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 297.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 100.2% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

STAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STAG opened at $39.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.33 and a 200 day moving average of $42.54. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.98. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.42 and a 12 month high of $48.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 129.20%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

