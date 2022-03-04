First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 479 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,831 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 3,039.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 58,089 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX stock opened at $368.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $461.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $563.44. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.46 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $710.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $541.94.

Netflix Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.