First Mercantile Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYG opened at $44.06 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $46.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.19.

