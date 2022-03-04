First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target Cut to C$45.00 by Analysts at CIBC

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:FN traded down C$0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$39.95. 35,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,193.74, a quick ratio of 12.55 and a current ratio of 12.87. First National Financial has a 12 month low of C$39.19 and a 12 month high of C$53.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$43.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.05%.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 12,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$41.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$525,180.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,688,443 shares in the company, valued at C$316,840,736.03.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

