First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target Cut to C$45.00 by Analysts at CIBC

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Shares of TSE:FN traded down C$0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$39.95. 35,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,193.74, a quick ratio of 12.55 and a current ratio of 12.87. First National Financial has a 12 month low of C$39.19 and a 12 month high of C$53.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$43.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.05%.
First National Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
