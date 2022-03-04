First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Lowered to $65.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wolfe Research from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “peer perform” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.38.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $67.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.94. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $61.24 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $48,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,838,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,598,161 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,185,217,000 after acquiring an additional 657,674 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $46,535,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $73,785,000 after acquiring an additional 489,336 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,657,953 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $921,948,000 after acquiring an additional 488,662 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

