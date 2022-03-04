First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 68.5% from the January 31st total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEMB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 2,818.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $30.39 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.