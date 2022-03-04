First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) Position Boosted by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HDMV. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 16,459.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 12,674 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period.

Shares of HDMV opened at $29.84 on Friday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $32.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.60.

