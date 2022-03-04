Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Receives $167.71 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.71.

Several research firms have issued reports on FIVN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Five9 from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Five9 from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Five9 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $161,579.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $433,547.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,424 shares of company stock worth $2,126,054 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 4,626.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 845.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 160,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,095,000 after purchasing an additional 143,887 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $508,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

FIVN stock opened at $102.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.78 and a beta of 0.52. Five9 has a 12-month low of $90.01 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.40.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 16.70%. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

