FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Short Interest Down 47.1% in February

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the January 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NASDAQ:ASET opened at $33.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.49. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 12 month low of $30.37 and a 12 month high of $34.50.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.364 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%.
