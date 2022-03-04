FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Short Interest Down 47.1% in February

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the January 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:ASET opened at $33.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.49. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 12 month low of $30.37 and a 12 month high of $34.50.

Get FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.364 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASET. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 2,250.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund during the third quarter worth $113,000.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.