Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fluidra from €40.00 ($44.94) to €36.00 ($40.45) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Fluidra from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

FLUIF stock opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.63. Fluidra has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $43.25.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

