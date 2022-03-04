Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from £156.74 to £134.50. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Flutter Entertainment traded as low as GBX 9,200 ($123.44) and last traded at GBX 9,456 ($126.88), with a volume of 1182313 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at £107.95 ($144.84).

FLTR has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £159.90 ($214.54) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £180 ($241.51) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a £165 ($221.39) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a £163.50 ($219.37) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £170 ($228.10) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of £153.66 ($206.17).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

The company has a market cap of £14.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -207.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of £109.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £124.30.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.