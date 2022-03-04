FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 840 C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 61,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in C3.ai by 39.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 288.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get C3.ai alerts:

AI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $96.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $23.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 0.15. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.66 and a 12-month high of $98.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.79.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.56. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About C3.ai (Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.