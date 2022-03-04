FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 19,000 Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,312,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,620,000 after purchasing an additional 76,561 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 73,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 22,159 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 48,711 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 620,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 315,400 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 893,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 468,698 shares during the period. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $681.14 million, a PE ratio of 3.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.27. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $5.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

