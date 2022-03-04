FNY Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,622,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,253,000 after purchasing an additional 171,279 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,837,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,440,000 after buying an additional 322,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,376,000 after buying an additional 91,822 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,435,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 798,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,205,000 after purchasing an additional 30,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $24.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $29.70.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

