FNY Investment Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SMG. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

SMG stock opened at $139.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $126.57 and a 12-month high of $254.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.08.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 46.76%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.88.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

