Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States."

FOCS has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.33.

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $47.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.68. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.90, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Focus Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $40.93 and a 1 year high of $69.13.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $523.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.05 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 0.58%. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOCS. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 1,165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

