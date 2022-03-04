Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 48,466 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 10.6% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 391,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after buying an additional 37,560 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at $1,517,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 393.0% during the third quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 138,597 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 110,485 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 109.0% during the third quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 86,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 45,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 118,224.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 478,029 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after buying an additional 477,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.24.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $70.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.03%.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

