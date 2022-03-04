Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $66.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.59% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, as well as infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides next-generation connected vehicle applications and services; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; sells satellite and Internet radios to consumers through Website and retailers; and offers other ancillary services, such as weather, traffic, data, and Backseat television services. Liberty Media Corporation is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FWONK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $59.68 on Wednesday. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $65.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.67 and a 200 day moving average of $57.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 84.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the second quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

