Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) CAO Christopher M. Mulhall Sells 207 Shares

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $13,337.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
FTV opened at $62.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.24 and a 200-day moving average of $72.72. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $60.96 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68.
Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 17.28%.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Fortive by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fortive from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.
About Fortive (Get Rating)
Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.
