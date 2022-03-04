Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) CAO Christopher M. Mulhall Sells 207 Shares

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $13,337.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

FTV opened at $62.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.24 and a 200-day moving average of $72.72. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $60.96 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 17.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Fortive by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fortive from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

