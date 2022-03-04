Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUN) Short Interest Update

Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, an increase of 87.0% from the January 31st total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Founder SPAC during the 4th quarter valued at $28,116,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Founder SPAC during the 4th quarter worth $2,522,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Founder SPAC during the 4th quarter worth $498,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Founder SPAC during the 4th quarter worth $4,975,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Founder SPAC during the 4th quarter worth $13,212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Founder SPAC alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FOUN opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.98. Founder SPAC has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $10.09.

Founder SPAC is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Founder SPAC is based in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Founder SPAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Founder SPAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.