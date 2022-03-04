Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUN) Short Interest Update

Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, an increase of 87.0% from the January 31st total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Founder SPAC during the 4th quarter valued at $28,116,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Founder SPAC during the 4th quarter worth $2,522,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Founder SPAC during the 4th quarter worth $498,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Founder SPAC during the 4th quarter worth $4,975,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Founder SPAC during the 4th quarter worth $13,212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:FOUN opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.98. Founder SPAC has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $10.09.
Founder SPAC is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Founder SPAC is based in Houston, Texas.
