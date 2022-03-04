Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 0.90 Per Share

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Franchise Brands’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON FRAN opened at GBX 152.30 ($2.04) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.66, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 152.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 145.32. Franchise Brands has a 52-week low of GBX 109.75 ($1.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 169.44 ($2.27). The company has a market cap of £146.00 million and a PE ratio of 39.49.

Get Franchise Brands alerts:

About Franchise Brands (Get Rating)

Franchise Brands plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in franchising and related activities in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides vehicle repair services, which comprise bumper scuffs, paintwork scratches, minor dents, and alloy wheel repairs under the ChipsAway brand name; and oven cleaning services include cleaning of domestic oven brands and models, such as electric and gas ovens, ranges, microwaves, hobs, extractor fans, and barbecues, as well as various removable components consisting of racks and other removable parts under the Ovenclean brand.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.