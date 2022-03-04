Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 0.90 Per Share

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Franchise Brands’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON FRAN opened at GBX 152.30 ($2.04) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.66, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 152.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 145.32. Franchise Brands has a 52-week low of GBX 109.75 ($1.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 169.44 ($2.27). The company has a market cap of £146.00 million and a PE ratio of 39.49.
About Franchise Brands (Get Rating)
