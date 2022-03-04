freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) PT Raised to €29.00

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from €28.00 ($31.46) to €29.00 ($32.58) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FRTAF has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of freenet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of freenet from €26.50 ($29.78) to €27.50 ($30.90) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of freenet from €22.00 ($24.72) to €23.00 ($25.84) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of FRTAF opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. freenet has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.57. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

