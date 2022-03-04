Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Zachary Nelson Sells 28,125 Shares of Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) Director Zachary Nelson sold 28,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $533,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Zachary Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Freshworks alerts:

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of Freshworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $386,732.50.

FRSH stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.74. Freshworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $53.36.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.34 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FRSH shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Freshworks by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,098,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,616,000 after buying an additional 2,443,144 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Freshworks by 34,332.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,443,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,420,000 after buying an additional 3,433,252 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its stake in Freshworks by 15,228.4% during the fourth quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 3,065,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,505,000 after buying an additional 3,045,686 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Freshworks by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,982,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,324,000 after buying an additional 887,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Freshworks by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,751,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,982,000 after buying an additional 251,037 shares during the last quarter. 20.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.