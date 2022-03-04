Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 860 ($11.54) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FRES. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 750 ($10.06) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.72) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.39) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 937.86 ($12.58).

Get Fresnillo alerts:

LON:FRES opened at GBX 683.20 ($9.17) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 752.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 824.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. The company has a market cap of £5.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.18. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of GBX 610.60 ($8.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 997.60 ($13.39).

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.