FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) Shares Sold by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of FTAC Hera Acquisition worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HERA. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $372,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HERA stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

