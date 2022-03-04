Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,553 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Full House Resorts were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Full House Resorts by 23.0% during the third quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 399,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 74,700 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Full House Resorts during the second quarter worth about $1,425,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Full House Resorts by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Full House Resorts by 18.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 109,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Full House Resorts during the third quarter worth about $775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth Robert Adams sold 10,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total transaction of $123,561.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elaine Guidroz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Full House Resorts stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $296.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 2.00. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.38.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

