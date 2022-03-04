Fulton Bank N.A. Takes $211,000 Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in MongoDB by 15.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $8,838,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in MongoDB by 7.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in MongoDB by 241.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $405,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.51, for a total transaction of $5,325,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total transaction of $1,230,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,530 shares of company stock worth $77,572,439 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $327.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $463.40. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.01 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of -69.18 and a beta of 0.83.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The business had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $590.00 to $556.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.94.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

