Fundamenta (FMTA) Price Reaches $0.12

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $129,103.41 and $3,888.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fundamenta has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00041823 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,669.12 or 0.06545837 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,808.72 or 1.00080813 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00045748 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00047777 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00026852 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,359,186 coins and its circulating supply is 1,062,081 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

