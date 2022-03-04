Fundamental Research Boosts Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target to C$33.50

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) had its price objective raised by Fundamental Research to C$33.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ABX. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$31.04.

Shares of ABX stock opened at C$29.90 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of C$22.30 and a 1-year high of C$30.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.91%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

