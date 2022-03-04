Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.49 million. Funko had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Funko updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.750-$1.910 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.75-1.91 EPS.
NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $17.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.91. The company has a market cap of $902.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20.
In other Funko news, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp sold 264,779 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $4,660,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 25,702 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $463,921.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 557,034 shares of company stock valued at $9,981,658. Corporate insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.
FNKO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.10.
About Funko (Get Rating)
Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.
