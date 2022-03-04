Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $17.80, but opened at $20.80. Funko shares last traded at $20.09, with a volume of 42,441 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.49 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.66.

In other news, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp sold 264,779 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $4,660,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles D. Denson acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 557,034 shares of company stock worth $9,981,658. Insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Funko during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Funko during the third quarter worth $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Funko by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Funko during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 425.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

