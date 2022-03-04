Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Acquires New Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

ZG opened at $53.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.08 and a twelve month high of $163.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.38 and a beta of 1.44.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 392.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zillow Group (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.