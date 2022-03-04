Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Acquires Shares of 1,000 Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW opened at $39.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.10%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Corning Profile (Get Rating)

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.