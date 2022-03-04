Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Acquires Shares of 200 SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 965.7% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 23,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 21,129 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 74,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 44,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 197.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:LGLV opened at $138.53 on Friday. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 52-week low of $117.73 and a 52-week high of $151.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.43 and its 200 day moving average is $141.46.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.