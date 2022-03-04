Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Acquires Shares of 300 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $97.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.46. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $89.78 and a 1-year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

