Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Acquires Shares of 300 Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 52.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 212,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,964,000 after buying an additional 73,436 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.2% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 143.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 12,567 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 184,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,403,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the third quarter worth approximately $3,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Teladoc Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Argus raised Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.24.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TDOC opened at $69.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 0.36. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.05 and a fifty-two week high of $206.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

