Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Buys New Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 187,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

SBRA opened at $13.45 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average is $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 1.39.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -235.29%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

In related news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $1,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

