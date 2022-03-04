Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Purchases New Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 237,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,784,000 after acquiring an additional 18,675 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 295,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 898,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,289,000 after purchasing an additional 39,038 shares in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO opened at $104.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.33. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $117.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NVO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Danske raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

