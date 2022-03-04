Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Takes Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFG. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 20,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,256,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,029,000 after buying an additional 69,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth $338,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFG stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.64. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.56 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.62.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

